iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 146,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.59. 85,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

