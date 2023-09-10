Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 8,609 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $57,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. 1,820,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,425. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

