Moore Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 157.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,462 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Glaukos worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,937,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,132. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.4 %

GKOS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 266,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.22. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.