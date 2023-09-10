Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,346 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.63. 1,472,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

