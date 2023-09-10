Moore Capital Management LP Invests $6.11 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,146. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

