Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,548,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 5.49% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after buying an additional 4,109,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,858,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,434,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,594,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,243,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 121,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,436. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

