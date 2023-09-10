Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,756 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,196. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.