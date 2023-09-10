iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 7th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $71,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 176,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 166,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,700. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

