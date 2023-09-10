Stephens Inc. AR Sells 22,086 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average is $162.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

