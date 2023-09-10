Stephens Inc. AR Has $32.28 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.55. 176,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,858. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

