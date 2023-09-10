iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.40% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 870,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

