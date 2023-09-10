Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.27. 273,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,913. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

