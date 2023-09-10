My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $851,385.53 and $150,688.49 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

