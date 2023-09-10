Audius Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Audius has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $168.50 million and $7.70 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

