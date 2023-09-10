Financial Survey: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Augmedix and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Augmedix.

This table compares Augmedix and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Emerald 31.36% -231.58% 10.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $37.02 million 5.42 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -8.79 Emerald $325.90 million 0.76 $130.80 million $0.14 28.29

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats Augmedix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design, Creative and Technology segment provides events and services that support various industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration to drive new business and streamline processes, and creative solutions. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

