MOBLAND Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $61,318.65 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

