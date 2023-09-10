TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $124.42 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $124.42 million and $36.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,138,162 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,378,186 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

