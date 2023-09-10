BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Immersion Capital LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Immersion Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 166.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 10.2% of Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $690.62. 352,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,239. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.