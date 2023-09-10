Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 617,019 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Intel worth $154,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,265,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,920,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.