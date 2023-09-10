NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,446 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $198,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $66.83. 7,485,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,471. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

