RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of RTX worth $73,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

