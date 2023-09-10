Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $4,746,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.