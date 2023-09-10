International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.