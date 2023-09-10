Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 7,721 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 5,627,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,776. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.