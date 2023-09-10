Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

