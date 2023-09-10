Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of VLO traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,909. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

