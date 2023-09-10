Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,065 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $63.31. 2,821,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

