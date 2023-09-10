Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

