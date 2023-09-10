Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 2,060,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

