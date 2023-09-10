Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.08. 3,293,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.