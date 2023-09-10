Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,789 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,254 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.26% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,295. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

