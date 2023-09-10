The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 8,049,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,914. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.