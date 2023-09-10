Moore Capital Management LP Has $78.14 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,131 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $78,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 56.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. 2,863,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

