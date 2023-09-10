Moore Capital Management LP Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,916 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $59,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $111.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,575. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

