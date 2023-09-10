Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 2,539,163 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned 1.88% of Luminar Technologies worth $45,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,733. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

