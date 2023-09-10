Moore Capital Management LP Buys 84,450 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $9,030,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 414,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Barclays increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.82. 2,519,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

