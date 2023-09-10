Moore Capital Management LP Has $22.43 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,632 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. 1,707,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.