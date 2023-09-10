Moore Capital Management LP Invests $24.84 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 566,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Trading Up 0.2 %

JD.com stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 5,461,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

