Moore Capital Management LP Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902,662 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 985,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,120,000 after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. 4,977,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,020. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

