Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.51.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.09. 2,692,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -409.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $195.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

