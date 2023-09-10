Moore Capital Management LP Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,634. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. 3,575,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

