Moore Capital Management LP Has $14.28 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

