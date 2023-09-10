Moore Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

RSG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

