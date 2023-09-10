22,500 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.87. The company had a trading volume of 369,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

