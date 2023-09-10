Moore Capital Management LP Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 553.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,843 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 52,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,663,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,358,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 789,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,326,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

