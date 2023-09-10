London Co. of Virginia Has $118.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

