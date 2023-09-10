Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

