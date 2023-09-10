Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Rollins by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,326,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,599. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.