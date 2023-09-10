Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 21,787 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,787 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $59,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.5 %

TTD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. 2,936,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,664. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.