Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 43,270 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,270 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 5,817,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.